The Doctor Sleep Team Is Tackling Another Stephen King Movie

Of course, the big anticipation for Revival is just how dark and creepy Mike Flanagan’s version will look. While we’ve seen some of the concept art for Josh Boone’s version of the film, there’s obviously going to be a difference. And looking back to how Flanagan and his team not only made Doctor Sleep look so terrifying, but also his Netflix series adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House, we’re going to have a hard time telling if those tears are coming from an emotional place, or that of deep cosmic fear. In other words, this already sounds like a terrific night at the movies.