See The Newly Reopened Shanghai Disneyland Complete With Masks For Opening Day

It's been more then three months since the first Disney theme park closed down and almost two months since the last one closed down. For many the closure of the theme parks has been emblematic of the difficult times we've all been facing, but if that's the case, then maybe there is now hope that things might be starting to head towards normal. Shanghai Disneyland opened today (several hours ago local time) for the first time since January, and while, in many ways, it doesn't look like it used to, it's going to be a welcome sight for a lot of people.