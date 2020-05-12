7 Ways Iron Man 2 Actually Works Really Well Within The MCU

With both of Tony Stark’s chapters in the canon being the highest grossing solo outings, Iron Man 2 basically paved the way for The Avengers to become the first Marvel Studios film to cross $1 billion. Not to mention, Iron Man 3 would be the first film in the MCU focused on a singular hero to cross that same threshold. It just proves that, without question, Iron Man 2 was important to the MCU because it provided it the first reliable superhero brand it could claim for its own.