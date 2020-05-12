Hamilton Fans Already Have Questions About The Movie Going To Disney+

Hamilton is the biggest Broadway musical in years, and it was only a matter of time before it came to the big screen in one form or another. Earlier this year it was announced that form would be a filmed production of the Broadway show, that was set for theatrical release in October of 2021, but Disney just dropped a second Hamilton-shaped bombshell this morning by revealing the movie will instead hit Disney+ this July instead. But that decision has fans asking, one big question. Will the play remain identical to its stage version?