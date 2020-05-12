The Batman’s Robert Pattinson Explains Why He’s Not Worried About Being Compared To Previous Versions

Leave a Comment
As far as comic book heroes go, Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time. As such, Bruce Wayne has been adapted for film countless times throughout the years, most recently Ben Affleck's tenure in the DCEU. The next live-action caped crusader will be Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman, and the Twilight alum has some big shoes to fill. But Pattinson also recently explained why he's not nervous about being the latest actor to wear Batman's cowl.
DC's iconic hero Batman has been brought to life in a variety of mediums throughout the years including animation, video games, and live-action movies. As a result, plenty of actors have portrayed the Dark Knight throughout the years, meaning that Robert will likely be compared to his predecessors like Ben Affleck. But that doesn't seem to bother the 33 year-old actor, as he recently explained:
And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy.
Well, that's a great perspective. Rather than being worried about how his version of Bruce Wayne will be compared to other version of the character, Robert Pattinson actually sees this as a great opportunity. He has the chance to find a unique take on the character, which seems like both a challenge and thrill. Only time will tell what Battinson has in store for us.
Robert Pattinson's comments to GQ help to peel back his perspective and approach to The Batman. Matt Reeves' solo flick comes only a few years after Ben Affleck's tenure as the character. Additionally, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is still fresh in people's minds. But Pattinson seems thrilled to find a unique way to bring that same character to life.
Given Batman's long life on the page, there have been countless versions of the character throughout the years. As such, plenty of actors have already suited up as Gotham's Protector on the big screen. The original film franchise included Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer. Plus there's always Adam West's iconic run from the 1960s.
It should be interesting to see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson approach the character for The Batman. The cast has teased the director's unique vision, although the movie's contents remain a mystery. But the movie's development took years, so Reeves has had plenty of time to craft his story.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021.