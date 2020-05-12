Tenet’s Robert Pattinson Shuts Down Major Theory About Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

When the GQ interviewer called up Christopher Nolan to verify if Robert Pattinson was indeed in the dark about Tenet’s plot, the filmmaker said that while the actor was slightly “fucking” around and he actually has a good grasp on the script, this is also an instance where one understands the need for the movie to “live on in the audience’s mind, and suggest possibilities in the audience’s mind.” When framed like that, Tenet seems even more like a spiritual successor to Inception, which Nolan delivered to the masses 10 years ago.