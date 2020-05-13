Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Dark Rey’s Lightsaber Had A Connection To Darth Vader

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have hit theaters back in December, but the conversation around the blockbuster hasn't slowed down in the months following its release. Abrams was tasked with crafting an appropriate ending for not only the sequel trilogy but the overarching Skywalker Saga, and plenty of details about the fast paced story have been revealed after the fact. The hits keep on coming, as it turns out that Dark Rey's double sided lightsaber actually had a connection to Darth Vader.