3 Extraction Villains Who Never Got Their Comeuppance

I'd like to see Shadek come back into the story in Extraction 2, if only to see Tyler Rake put a bullet in his head. Or, if Farhad becomes a larger presence, perhaps he'll rise through the ranks of the Bangladeshi crime scene and bring Shadek to justice himself? He may not have been the best of friends with those other kids on the roof, but he did protect them once that first kid went flying over the ledge. I just can't sit with such a powerful scene going unpunished, and really hope someone addresses it in the next movie.