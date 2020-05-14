How The Sandlot Actor Feels About Being Known For ‘You’re Killing Me Smalls’ Line

You know, I don’t think there was ever a point where it drove me crazy. If you say anything to me before my coffee, pretty much anything will drive me crazy. But other than that, the cool thing about it is when people say it, it just means I did my job as an actor, and there’s something so lasting that has been part of so many people’s lives that you can’t help but be honored and flattered by it. I think to look at it any other way just isn’t looking at the glass half full.