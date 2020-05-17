Shailene Woodley Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Why She’s Always In Romance Movies

Leave a Comment
During most her acting career, Shailene Woodley has mostly partaken in TV shows and movies that highlight various elements of American life with the Divergent series being a major outlier. From The Secret Life of the American Teenager to The Fault in Our Stars, romance has played a heavy role in Woodley's career, with her usually taking center stage in the projects.
Now, Shailene Woodley is at it again, playing the love interest in Endings, Beginnings, potentially one of her most mature roles in the romance genre yet. Recently, the actress was asked why she does so many romance films, and the actress gave some brutally honest thoughts. Here’s what she said:
Why am I in romance movies? Cool, that’s what we’re going to go with. I love love. Also, there’s just a lot of opportunities for women my age to be in romance movies and not a lot of opportunities to do other things. I’d say that those are probably the number one most available projects to be a part of unless you just want to be like a girlfriend in the background or a flight stewardess. So that’s probably why I’ve done so many romance movies, but also because I love love.
Shailene Woodley gavve an incredibly open and honest answer to Wired, and she makes a fair point. Historically, Hollywood hasn't always been the best when it comes to giving women leading roles, especially those outside the romance genre. In recent years, however, there have been signs that those ways are slowly changing, with films like Wonder Woman 1984 and the Black Widow standalone movie on the way.
Believe it or not, back in 2014, Shailene Woodley expressed interest in playing Captain Marvel, saying she appreciates the MCU and loves the escapism Marvel has to offer. Of course, Captain Marvel eventually went to Brie Larson. Still, one wonders what Shailene Woodley's Captain Marvel might have been like.
Still, when choosing roles, Shailene Woodley has stated she never takes on a project thinking of how they’ll be perceived. She takes on the role because she loves them and loves the people she’ll get to work with.
Perhaps the largest tentpole movie series Shailene Woodley has been a part of is the Divergent movies, a dystopian series with a strong start that only saw diminished returns with each release and eventually ended up going direct to television. And when the series was set to conclude on TV, Shailene Woodley ultimately bowed out.
In Endings, Beginnings, Woodley plays Daphne, a 30-something woman who ends one relationship only to find herself wrapped up in another one. During that time, she’s also feeling restless and trying to figure out who she is. Woodley co-stars with Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan, whose characters also turn out to be friends in the movie.
Endings, Beginnings is now available to rent and own on VOD.