Shailene Woodley Has Some Blunt Thoughts About Why She’s Always In Romance Movies

Why am I in romance movies? Cool, that’s what we’re going to go with. I love love. Also, there’s just a lot of opportunities for women my age to be in romance movies and not a lot of opportunities to do other things. I’d say that those are probably the number one most available projects to be a part of unless you just want to be like a girlfriend in the background or a flight stewardess. So that’s probably why I’ve done so many romance movies, but also because I love love.