Dakota Johnson Doesn’t Mince Words About How She’s Avoiding ‘Toxic’ Sets Moving Forward

Dakota Johnson broke out with Fifty Shades of Grey, stole scenes in indie gems including the critically acclaimed Materialists and recently stepped into producing with projects like the upcoming 2025 movie release Splitsville. She doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, and she’s made her stance on work environments crystal clear. Spoiler alert: she’s not putting up with "toxic" sets anymore.

While attending the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Dakota Johnson gave a candid interview with Variety. Johnson opened up about how her role as a producer has given her new power and a new mission to foster healthy, collaborative environments behind the camera. Based on her comments, she's really putting a lot of time and thought into those kinds of business dealings:

If there’s not a healthy collaboration, if it’s not a good match, then it’s not a good match. And we really don’t move forward if it’s not a good match. I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore, or in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy. That’s one of the perks of [producing], because I get to put amazing people together and make something.

For the TeaTime Pictures founder, who has tackled everything from difficult sex scenes in the Fifty Shades franchise to indie hits like Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay?, boundaries are more about creative freedom than just personal comfort. Plenty of actors have shared stories about less-than-ideal working conditions on a set, so the actress' ambitions are definitely understandable. Johnson’s definition of a toxic set isn’t vague either. She continued:

I don’t want to face people who are not willing to collaborate. And then there are obvious things. We all know what a toxic set is by now. We’re artists, so there’s room for expansive personalities, and we’re working with emotions. I love a healthy argument on a set, and I also believe that the most excellent idea wins. It’s not a fight. It’s not a race. It’s a collaboration.

That last line really sums up her vibe and feels a lot like a mission statement. The award-winning performer mentioned that she’s currently working on her first feature film as a director. It's a super personal project she's tackling alongside Vanessa Burghardt, her co-star from Cha Cha Real Smooth. Johnson calls Vanessa “an incredible autistic actress.” She admits she didn’t feel ready to direct until this story and this collaboration gave her the boost she needed. The Suspiria actress went on to say:

I think now, just being in the position of being a producer and developing my own films, I can choose all the people who are in it, and that makes a huge difference.

Even though Dakota Johnson's getting ready to make her directorial debut, she’s definitely not done acting. Johnson recently wrapped on the upcoming Verity, the book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s psychological thriller bestseller of the same name. That flick is set to be available to anyone with a Prime Video subscription. She told Variety she’s itching to play a “psychopath” or headline a new action movie. Honestly, if the stars align, I’d love to see her take on that kind of role!

Dakota Johnson’s latest work, Celine Song’s romantic dramedy Materialists, is performing well and is still in select theaters. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Also, be sure to check out Johnson in Splitsville, which is set to open in theaters on August 22.