Mister Mind: 9 Things We Know About The Shazam Villain

While the future of the larger DC Extended Universe has more than a few big question marks, one beacon shining bright right now in the franchise is Shazam! While the 2019 solo film didn’t exactly become a box office phenomenon like Wonder Woman or Aquaman, it’s definitely one of the best superhero origin movies in recent years, and it has fans excited for what’s to come from Shazam! 2 – which is currently scheduled for release in November 2022. That in mind, now is probably a good time to get used to the name Mister Mind, as it looks like the character is being set up as a primary antagonist in the sequel.