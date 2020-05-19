Bad Boys For Life’s Alternate Ending Is Surprisingly Dark

Bad Boys for Life is still technically the highest grossing movie of the year domestically, and while there are certainly a number of external factors contributing to that fact, the movie was still quite popular when it came out in January, likely more so than even the filmmakers expected. The return of the franchise was also the best reviewed installment in the series. The way Bad Boys for Life ended, combined with its success spells good things for the future of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's characters, but that ending, it seems, was almost quite different, and incredibly dark.