Wait, Suicide Squad Almost Gave Harley Quinn A Love Triangle?

While most of social media may be focused on releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League, there is certainly a parallel movement to see the original version of David Ayer's Suicide Squad, even if that movement doesn't have quite the same public profile. There are certainly a lot of reasons to be curious what David Ayer's original concept for the film was. As with the Snyder Cut, the film's subjective quality is perhaps less important that the curiosity of seeing how the film was changed. Ayer himself has never been too critical of the movie that we got, but it does seem like what we got is not the movie he would have made if he had complete creative freedom.