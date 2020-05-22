Tenet's New Trailer Finally Reveals What Christopher Nolan's Movie Is About

Leave a Comment
In a year where the box office picture has looked more like a sliding puzzle of delays than an actual calendar, writer/director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has held constant to its initially planned release date. Hoping to act as a lure to movie theaters for folks who have craved cinematic adventure, you’d need a pretty damned compelling film to get people out of their homes and back into the theater.
Which leads us to this new trailer for Tenet, intended to sell the film, now more than ever, as the theatrical experience it’s always meant to be. Take a look for yourself, courtesy of the new Tenet trailer provided below, which finally provides some more concrete plot details:
We already knew that Tenet would involve the manipulation of time in some way (though not actual time travel) and a mission to prevent World War III. Thanks to the new preview (which dropped on Fortnite), the picture’s become a little clearer. This manipulation is known as inversion, so rather than shooting a bullet from a gun, we see the gun catch a bullet from where it was previously nestled. Okay, that’ll take some time to understand.
John David Washington’s character and his allies are tracking down Kenneth Brangah’s character, a Russian national who’s able to communicate with the future and unquestionably looks like a formidable opponent. The protagonists’ efforts to bring this man down will see all sorts of action unfold, from bullets flying cars crashing and even an airplane colliding into a hangar. You wouldn’t be faulted from getting Inception vibes from this flick.
Another interesting thing to note is that at the end of the new Tenet trailer, the release date isn’t shown. Rather than informing viewers that it’ll arrive in July, where it’s currently placed on the calendar, the preview simply says “Coming to theaters.”
Given how the current health crisis has seen so many movies being delayed, it wouldn’t be surprising if Tenet ends up joining this lineup, and we’ll have to wait until towards the end of the year or even 2021 to see it. Still, at least we know Warner Bros is determined to show Tenet on the big screen, as opposed to turn Christopher Nolan’s latest feature into a VOD or streaming offering.
Whether Tenet will be worth heading out to theaters or not is up to the audience, and it’ll be up to the major theater chains to be open and ready to have the film running for those who are willing to make that decision. Still, it’s hard to resist the siren call of a Christopher Nolan blockbuster, and you can be sure that there will be devoted Nolan fans in the seats when this film takes its first bows.
For now, Tenet is set to hit theaters on July 16, so you’re going to want to keep tuned into CinemaBlend, as we’ll be running any future developments surrounding this mysterious blockbuster, including if it ends up being delayed. In the meantime, keep track of what else is supposed to hit the big screen later this year with our 2020 release schedule.