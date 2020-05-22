Why Bill And Ted Face The Music Is The ‘Perfect Movie’ For Right Now, According To Steven Soderbergh

Leave a Comment
While all things movie making are more than a little nuts now, at some point down the road we're going to see several movies that we never thought would ever happen. The Avatar sequels are getting back under way, and a third Bill & Ted movie is currently in post-production. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters in August and while there's some question as to whether that will happen, at least one person involved in the production thinks it's the perfect film for people to see right now specifically because of what we're all going through.
Steven Soderbergh recently appeared on Night Cap Live on the Flavier YouTube channel, where he spoke about Bill and Ted Face the Music, a film on which he is an executive producer. The accomplished writer and director says the movie is quite good, and it's the sort of movie that's going to make people feel better about what we're all going through. According to Soderbergh...
When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past. And one day we were talking, and he was like, ‘You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, great! Like, what’s going on with that? Can I read it?’ And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen. My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, ‘This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?’ We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve known for a long time… I’ve seen it, it’s really good, and we’re almost done, and I feel like it’s the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what’s happening right now.
It seems like a safe bet that when people go back to the movies, films that make them feel good are going to be the sort of stories that audiences gravitate towards. And Steven Soderbergh thinks that Bill and Ted Face the Music will be exactly that kind of movie.
While we have yet to see any of Bill and Ted Face the Music in the form of a trailer, we know the plot in a general sense. It will see Bill and Ted in the modern day, decades after the last film. The pair of friends have grown old, had children, and have otherwise completely failed to become the world changing rock band that they (and we) were promised they would become. It's a remarkably heavy story when you think about it. One that might hit some people right where they live. But if it ultimately has the right uplifting message, it could be the catharsis that we all need.
The only question now, is when will we see it? While the film is still currently set for an August theatrical release Steven Soderbergh admitted that's not set in stone right now, echoing comments from Alex Winter recently. We haven't had a confirmation that the current plan is being held to, and so it's possible we could see the movie delayed to a later date or possibly shifted out of theaters and put on streaming or digital store platforms.