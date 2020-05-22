Tenet’s Star Was Surprised Christopher Nolan Revealed So Much Information In The New Trailer

Leave a Comment
Is anyone else’s brain hurting a little bit right now? It might be a side effect of the new Tenet trailer that dropped. The latest look at Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated summer release offered a lot more of what to expect. Just following the trailer’s debut, Tenet lead John David Washington had this to say about what has been revealed:
Really, it's interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I was surprised [Nolan] was going to reveal. And I love that he did.
Hmm. I guess it’s time to click play again on the trailer again and figure out what the heck we missed. John David Washington comes from the perspective of knowing all the details of the action epic. When he first saw the almost 3-minute trailer, he was shocked the filmmaker would divulge so much information. Christopher Nolan must be really confident here. Theories and dissections of the clues found in the trailer are sure to come now that there’s more to go on, but can fans guess what the movie will actually be about?
The Tenet trailer exclusively dropped on Fortnite’s new Party Royale space, and John David Washington appeared on the video game afterwards to react to the new footage. The BlacKkKlansman actor recommended people watch it again and again to understand it, and talked about the real international locations the cast and crew voyaged on during production. If you haven’t caught the new Tenet trailer yet, check it out here below:
Christopher Nolan isn’t one to compromise or give away the juicy meat of his movies through marketing, but there’s something about a good tease. The new Tenet trailer builds upon a few things that the first trailer set up. Tenet is about a mission that will attempt to stop World War III, and the technology or science at play here isn’t “time travel,” but “time inversion.” It’s okay, we’re confused too. We’re probably supposed to be.
Another notable element of the Tenet trailer is that it ended on “Coming to theaters,” but did not commit to a date. The Warner Bros movie is technically set for a July 17 release, but plans could change depending on if movie theaters are ready to get back and running in the next couple months. Christopher Nolan has made his stance clear: Tenet is not cut out for straight-to-VOD. It will ultimately be studio’s decision, but if it is delayed, that could pose a big problem for other releases such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune.
For now, we’ll be taking notes on that Tenet trailer. What breadcrumbs is John David Washington talking about? Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend as we set up our conspiracy theory web ahead of the coming release of Christopher Nolan’s next movie.