8 Must-Watch Tom Hardy Movies If You're A Fan Of The Venom Star

Bronson

In this thunderous title role, Tom Hardy rarely — if ever — leaves our focus in Bronson. As one of the most violent, infamous prisoners in Britain history, Bronson certainly isn't an endearing protagonist on the page. But through Hardy's uproarious turn, it's invigorating. He's our central figure in every respect, appearing in nearly every frame, while also narrating his story and adding his own commentary throughout his unique look at his locked-up life. It's a colorful, sensational, boisterous role — one where our lead really needs to demand our full attention.

Thankfully, Hardy is more-than-capable of delivering the goods in Nicolas Winding Refn's highly entertaining, (possibly) strongest film. His captivating take on Charles Bronson is stunning and immersive, making you forget about the performance and only letting you see the larger-than-life true-life character presented. It's an incredible, astonishing performance — arguably Hardy's best yet. Stream it on Tubi.