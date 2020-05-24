Jason Blum Has Fascinating Opinions About The Snyder Cut Getting Released

The point that Jason Blum seems to be making is that the very people who are there to support filmmakers can also make it harder for them to do their jobs. Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League has already been subject to the influence of producers and executives. The question is whether he will be able to stay focused on his vision, as he finally gets a chance to finish his version of the film. There’s no question that fans helped make it possible for him to do that -- but it’s also fair to say he still deserves to release the Snyder Cut on his own terms. That long-awaited cut is slated to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021.