Sounds Like The Cast Of Tenet Was Also Confused By The Film’s Plot

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing films of the year, with many having been impressed by the film’s trailers. Not much is known about the plot, except that it’ll involve time travel and, although people are speculating, no one seems to have cracked the story. However, fans aren’t alone in trying to decipher what Nolan’s latest tale is about, as the film’s stars even found it tricky to stay on track.