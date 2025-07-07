I've Been Wondering If Tom Selleck (And Other Reagans) Would Appear In The Blue Bloods Spinoff. What Donnie Wahlberg Says

Even though Blue Bloods ended after 14 seasons last December, the show's characters are still very much alive, thanks to the new spinoff Boston Blue. Donnie Wahlberg will be reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan when the drama hits the 2025 TV schedule, surrounded by a brand new cast, but I’ve been wondering about the chances of Tom Selleck and other Reagan family members appearing in the new show, and Wahlberg has some comments about it.

Considering how outspoken Selleck was about Blue Bloods’ cancellation and wanting to continue playing Frank Reagan, it was a surprise that a spinoff was ordered, and it didn’t include him. Of course, it’s still as exciting as ever knowing that the series will continue with Boston Blue and Danny Reagan, but what does this mean for the rest of the family? Wahlberg’s previous comments made me optimistic that the Reagan family dinners will continue, and in a new interview with Parade, he’s making me hopeful that the series finale isn’t the last we’ve see of them:

New York and Boston are really close. They’re not that far apart. I like the way you asked the question. You covered a lot of possible ways for people to drop in on us.

New York City and Boston are about five hours, give or take, so it could be fairly easy to get a surprise visit from another Reagan. Whether Frank wants to check in on his son and see how he’s doing in his new position, Erin randomly drops in on her brother, Jamie and Eddie visiting with baby Reagan, or maybe they can just appear via a video chat. Even if it’s not for long, it sounds like there are plenty of possibilities for the Reagans to make an appearance, regardless of Selleck's reported feelings toward it.

(Image credit: CBS)

While not a direct spinoff, Boston Blue is still in the Blue Bloods universe and will likely still feel very much like the original show, even without much of the main cast fans have grown attached to over the last 14 years. Wahlberg knows how much the show means to the fans, and how important it is to them and many others:

Yeah, Blue Bloods is important to the audience, it’s important to me, it’s important to Sonequa [Martin-Green, Danny’s new partner]. She’s a Blue Bloods fan. She’s my partner, and she’s a Blue Bloods fan. She wants to keep that legacy alive, as well.

Along with Martin-Green, the new cast of Boston Blue also consists of Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, and Marcus Scribner, and likely more to be announced soon. It will be hard to watch a Blue Bloods show without most of the Reagans and without the famed Reagan family dinners, but there is still hope that some of them will be returning, and fans will be getting their family dinners again, albeit for one episode, probably.

More information surrounding Boston Blue and potential guest stars should be announced in the coming months. With the show premiering this fall, it’s only just a matter of time before an actual premiere date is revealed. For now, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.