10 Rocketman Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Didn't Know

Taron Egerton Went Through Quite A Process To Pull Of Elton John's Signature Look

Once Taron Egerton secured the role and the production was given the go-ahead, the Kingsman star had to go through quite a lengthy process to pull off Elton John's signature look in Rocketman. In addition to going through extensive recording sessions to pull off the sound of the famous singer, the production had to find a way to pull off the singer's gap between his front teeth and receding hairline, both of which Egerton didn't have. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Egerton revealed the costume department quickly gave up on the idea of using fake teeth as it would affect the actor's ability to speak and sing: