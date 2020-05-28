Justice League’s Jesse Eisenberg Has Thoughts About The Snyder Cut Officially Happening

Leave a Comment
It's been a whirlwind week for DC fans, full of exciting updates. Because after years of fan campaigns and crowdfunding, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally going to be completed and released on HBO Max. What was once a pipe dream has become a reality, with Zack Snyder's massive scope and vision for the blockbuster finally coming to the light. And now Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg has broken his silence on the news.
Jesse Eisenberg wasn't a major part of Justice League, appearing briefly in the post-credits scene with Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. While the latter actor indicated that the sequence will be expanded in the Snyder Cut, Eisenberg has largely been mum about it throughout the years. But now that the cat's out of the bag, Eisenberg spoke to the movie's upcoming re-release, saying:
I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yeah [I'm excited], because I'm friends with Zack. I'm so happy for him that he gets to release something he's proud of.
It looks like the DCEU's Lex Luthor co-signs the Snyder Cut, mostly because of his relationship with director Zack Snyder. The two collaborated on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Snyder unfortunately departed the Justice League's set following a family tragedy. And ultimately the movie went through extensive reshoots and editing, resulting an entirely different project altogether.
This disconnect is what galvanized fans to campaign for the Snyder Cut, allowing the filmmaker's original vision for the movie to be fully realized, and released to the masses. Especially considering how Justice League's theatrical cut failed to connect with moviegoers and had a disappointing box office performance.
Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max, and The Snyder Cut is expected to arrive in 2021.
Later in his conversation with Digital Spy, Jesse Eisenberg addressed the unprecedented nature of the Snyder Cut's upcoming release. After all, this is new ground for the entertainment industry, with the fans being directly responsible for change. As the Zombieland actor explained,
I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this... we call it post-production. So it's not just they're releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yeah, I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so, yes, I'm happy that he gets that. And he seemed really happy.
He's not wrong. HBO Max is shelling out a ton of money to complete Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League in post-production. The movie needs extensive editing and visual effects, and possibly some ADR from the actors as well. While the original report indicated that the budget was $20-30 million, the streaming service's boss believes it's going to be even more expensive.
The Snyder Cut will likely continue to dominate the news cycle until its eventual release, with Zack Snyder already revealing details about the movie like Darkseid's inclusion. He's clearly got a ton of tricks up his sleeve, transforming Justice League into another movie altogether.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Snyder Cut as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.