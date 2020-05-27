Thanks To HBO Max, DC's Film Universe Goes In Concrete Direction

How long the public will have to wait until the specific debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still up in the air, as no release date has been specified. That being said, if HBO Max and Warner Bros are about to get this level of serious about the DC Extended Universe, the future could be pretty bright for this once broken home. Bright enough that maybe this branding could lead to David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad being next in line to take the plunge.