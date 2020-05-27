The Batman Fan Art Shows Lighter Version Of Robert Pattinson’s Suit

Leave a Comment
Back in February, director Matt Reeves released the first footage of Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit, which was saturated red and accompanied by Michael Giacchino’s haunting score. Shortly thereafter, leaked set photos from The Batman production gave us a better glimpse at the costume’s coloring and design, albeit with a stuntman wearing it rather than the Twilight star.
For those of you who’ve been wanting a clearer peek of Robert Pattinson dressed as the Caped Crusader, the below fan art provides a pretty good idea of how the actor will likely look rocking the hero’s traditional gray and black color scheme in a lighter setting.
This is a pretty good 3D portrait from Instagram user Leonardo Menegon. Granted, one likely shouldn’t expect Robert Pattinson’s Batman to be standing out in an open field in the middle of broad daylight, but it’s more important to have the clear visual of the actor looks dressed as a bat without that red tint. With The Batman having halted filming (though cameras may be rolling again soon) and the release date being pushed back, who knows when Warner Bros will drop the next look at the latest iteration of Gotham City’s shadowy protector.
As one has come to expect from the Batsuits, Robert Pattinson’s costume layered with armor, which is necessary when you’re fighting armed criminals. However, there’s also a homemade quality to the mask, which is fitting since The Batman is reportedly set during Bruce Wayne’s second year of crimefighting. And then, of course, there’s the unique Bat-symbol on the chest, which many DC fans have speculated is made from the gun that Joe Chill used to kill Thomas and Martha Wayne.
While The Batman was originally conceived as a solo vehicle for Ben Affleck’s Batman, Affleck, having already vacated the director’s chair in 2017 to Matt Reeves, officially dropped off the project in early 2019, later citing his inability to crack the story and struggles with alcoholism as the reasons for his departure. Robert Pattinson was hired as Affleck’s successor at the end of May 2019, making him the seventh actor to play Batman in a live-action, full-length theatrical movie.
No specific plot details for The Batman have been revealed yet, but Matt Reeves has said that it will be a noir-driven story that highlights the eponymous character’s detective skills. Reeves co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, and it’s been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by The Long Halloween.
As for the movie’s cast, Robert Pattinson will be joined by Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál. Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver have also been cast in undisclosed roles.
Originally dated for June 25, 2021, The Batman is now scheduled for October 1, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates. Find out what other DC movies are on the way in our handy guide.