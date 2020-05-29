Star Wars Fans Now Demanding Disney Release The Extended Revenge Of The Sith Cut

Star Wars petitions to have a director’s cut or extended cut are not exactly new. Earlier this year, Star Wars fans had become more vocal about wanting a J.J. Abrams cut of The Rise of Skywalker. This comes after rumors hit the internet that scenes were cut, including a scene where Finn uses the Force. As of right now, that petition reached 8.736 signatures. On top of all this, Dominic Monaghan joined the chorus, saying he hoped they release a director’s cut.