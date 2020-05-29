Don Cheadle Is Having The Best Time Messing With Sonic Star Ben Schwartz

First off, this isn’t some random drop-in by Don Cheadle to an absolute stranger. For those who don’t know, Don Cheadle and Ben Schwartz have worked together on the show House of Lies. On the show, Cheadle played the main character, Marty Kaan, a management consultant who uses mind tricks on potential clients to get them to do what he wants. Ben Schwartz played Clyde Oberholt, who originally was one of Marty Kaan’s consultants. So, yeah, they have a history.