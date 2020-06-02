Every Spider-Man And Peter Parker On-Screen Version, Ranked

These films also provide Spider-Man fans with ample fodder to debate who played Spider-Man the best. Because with a Spider-Man portrayal also comes a Peter Parker portrayal, and sometimes an actor is better suited for one side of the coin than they are for the other. This got me thinking, long and hard, about the best portrayals of Peter Parker and Spider-Man from the various Spidey movies. I’m a Spider-Man junkie. He’s my favorite superhero, and I have found plenty to appreciate in the three actors who have brought Peter Parker to the screen.