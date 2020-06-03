9 Hero Disney Characters That Were Actually The Worst

Tinker Bell - Peter Pan

Peter Pan does little to hide the fact that Tinker Bell is a full-blown psychopath whose jealous rage almost results in the death of multiple children and her closest friend. No, that's not an oversimplification. Tinker Bell's hatred of Wendy leads her to try and get the Lost Boys to stone her, and then she conspires with Hook in an attempt to get Wendy blown up. The only reason she intervenes is because she learned Peter would get killed in the process, and while she did make the ship fly to get everyone home at the end, let's not forget she was getting her wish in being rid of Wendy. Yet she's celebrated and all this merchandise like she's a saint?