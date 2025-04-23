32 Times A Chevy Chase Character Proved He Was The Biggest Jerk In The Room

Whether he’s playing a bumbling fool who lets his temper get the best of him in the National Lampoon’s Vacation movies or a straight-up menace on Community, Chevy Chase has long had the uncanny ability to play the biggest jerk in the room. Not including his supposed off-screen issues in the past, the former Saturday Night Live star and perennial funnyman has given us some of the most cringe-inducing, awkward, and downright mean moments over the years. Here are 32 of the funniest examples…

The Time Clark Griswold Left Aunt Edna’s Corpse In Her Son’s Backyard (National Lampoon’s Vacation)

Clark Griswold does a lot in National Lampoon’s Vacation, setting the tone for what was to follow in the years to come for Chevy Chase’s most famous character. One of the most jerkish things he did in this quintessential ‘80s movie was leave Aunt Edna’s corpse at her son’s house. But instead of handing the corpse over to a loving family member, Clark just left her in the backyard… in the rain.

The KFC Space Simulator Incident (Community)

When a KFC space simulator is brought to Greendale Community College, it doesn’t take long for the shenanigans to get started. After being subjected to the claustrophobic conditions for too long, Chevy Chase’s Pierce Hawthorne goes mad in the capsule and begins experiencing “space madness” while still on Earth. Attacking his fellow crew and then lashing out once released, it’s a lot.

Clark Griswold Kidnaps His Boss (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)

Yeah, Frank Shirley not giving out a Christmas bonus is pure evil, the way in which a maddened Clark Griswold goes about responding to it is truly something wild. With his Christmas (and financial security) ruined, Clark goes on an epic rant that eventually leads to Cousin Eddie kidnapping his boss.

The Countless Times Clark Griswold Unknowingly Offended European Cultures (National Lampoon’s European Vacation)

It’s hard to go a stretch of a few minutes without Clark Griswold offending someone or unknowingly poking fun at one of the many European cultures featured in National Lampoon’s European Vacation. This is totally an example of Clark not knowing he’s being a jerk, but it makes him one regardless.

‘Do You Have Anything Besides Mexican Food?’ (Three Amigos)

Though Dusty Bottoms is one of the actors mistaken for a real-life hero in Three Amigos, there’s no mistake that he’s a full-on jerk in this hilarious ‘80s comedy. This is on full display in a scene where, after receiving some hospitality, Dusty responds by asking if they have anything besides Mexican food. Mind you, this movie takes place south of the border.

Oh, The Time He Took A Hostage To Enter An Amusement Park (National Lampoon’s Vacation)

Russ Lasky (John Candy) was just trying to enjoy his day as a security guard at a temporarily closed Walley World when he found himself being held hostage by a crazed traveler. And who was that madman behind the crime? Oh, none other than Clark Griswold, who just couldn’t handle not being permitted into the park. Talk about an overreaction from this lovable jerk.

The Time Fletch Acted Like A Doctor (Fletch)

Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher has always been a great Chevy Chase character, but also one who has gone to great lengths to get to the bottom of a story. Sometimes, he’s a major jerk in the process. This is true in Fletch, where the undercover reporter acts like a doctor at a hospital, which leads to some medical disasters (for the living and the dead).

Emmett Fitz-Hume Cheats (And Farts) During The Exam (Spies Like Us)

Emmett Fitz-Hume, Chevy Chase’s morally ambiguous secret agent in Spies Like Us, will do anything and everything to get ahead in life, even if that means cheating on the foreign service exam. Though the subsequent mission is arguably punishment for his misdeeds, let’s not act like Emmett’s blatant attempts to get a better score (eye patch, fake arm sling, bribery schemes) are justified.

The Dog Situation (National Lampoon’s Vacation)

The “Tough Little Mutt” scene in National Lampoon’s Vacation is definitely one of the movie’s funniest moments, but let’s not forget that Clark Griswold, with his lack of awareness and jerkish attitude, led to Aunt Edna’s beloved Dinky's demise. Though the dog was admittedly mean and vicious, the pooch didn’t have to die, especially like that.

Ty Webb’s ‘Be The Ball’ Lessons (Caddyshack)

Caddyshack, a movie you can watch over and over , is filled top to bottom with great characters, including Chevy Chase’s Ty Webb. However, there’s no denying that the smug golfer and son of the Bushwood Country Club owner is a jerk more times than not. This is seen multiple times in the interactions between Ty and Danny Noonan, the young caddy helping him on the course. I mean, the “Be the ball” lesson is a total crock, right?

When Clark Griswold Lost His Family’s Savings At The Casino (Vegas Vacation)

Everyone loves to see Clark Griswold spiral into madness, right? Well, Vegas Vacation has just that. After a few days of losing one game after another in “Sin City,” Clark doesn’t just wipe out his bank account; he clears out his family’s savings, meaning they’re broke, destitute, and without a way to get back home.

Andy Farmer Has A Nuclear Reaction To Elizabeth’s Critique Of His Manuscript (Funny Farm)

Andy Farmer, Chevy Chase’s sports-writer-turned-aspiring-author in Funny Farm, isn’t necessarily a likable character, even by the actor’s standards. This is what makes a scene early in the movie so infuriating. After his wife gives him an honest critique of his manuscript, Farmer blows a gasket, stomps, yells, and throws the document in the fireplace, where it goes up in flames.

Fletch Acts Like A Televangelist And Mocks A Congregation (Fletch Lives)

Yeah, Fletch has all kinds of great undercover personas in his various movies, but there’s something about his impression of a televangelist that feels so wrong. Not only does he mock a preacher (if you could call him that), but also pokes fun at his congregation and those looking to buy their way into heaven.

Ty Webb is full of great one-liners in Caddyshack, even if they come in moments where Chevy Chase’s iconic golfer looks like a total prick. His “Thank you very little” jab is short and not-so-sweet, which makes it such a great barb.

The Time Pierce Hawthorne Acted Like He Found Jeff’s Dad (Community)

Always one for some petty revenge on Community, Pierce Hawthorne decided to get back at everyone who had torn him down while he was in the hospital. No one received a harsher rib than Jeff Winger, who was led to believe that his long-lost father had been found. Spoiler, he wasn’t.

Clark Griswold Ruins Christmas Eve (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)

The extended meltdown at the end of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is the stuff of legend and one of the funniest moments in the entire movie. But Clark does take it way too far in his long-winded teardown of the holidays, which is enough to make his parents and in-laws (and probably his kids) want to leave the day before Christmas.

The love story shared by Ty Webb and Lacey Underall in Caddyshack is one of the best in the sports comedy genre, but this doesn’t mean Chevy Chase’s character isn’t a jerk throughout it. Early on, when Lacey comes to Ty’s place, the self-centered wealthy man pours his love interest a drink. Instead of a fresh drink, he combines two half-consumed bottles, making quite a mess in the process.

When Clark Pretty Much Tried To Cheat On Ellen… The First Time (National Lampoon’s Vacation)

Somehow, someway, we still see Clark Griswold as the hero of the Vacation movies despite his outbursts, poorly-executed plans, and wandering eye. This is all true in the 1983 franchise starter, in which the Griswold family patriarch flirts with a young blonde (played by Christie Brinkley. I’ll give him points for not pulling the trigger, but this guy was VERY close to making a terrible decision (or at least another terrible decision).

When Pierce Hawthorne Tormented ‘Fat Neil’ (Community)

Nobody likes being excluded from fun and games, but that’s no excuse for Pierce Hawthorne tormenting “Fat Neil” on an episode of Community. After being left out of the Dungeons & Dragons game, the prickly character lets everyone have it, especially poor old Neil.

Andy Farmer Tries To Trick Someone Into Buying His House (Funny Farm)

When Andy Farmer has trouble selling his home in Funny Farm, he orchestrates an over-the-top and unnecessary plot to trick an unsuspecting pair of buyers into thinking the community is more like a Norman Rockwell painting and less like a Stephen King novel. He has good reason for wanting to leave town, but this is too much.

Emmett Fitz-Hume Tries To Trade His Sister For Freedom When Facing Ninjas (Spies Like Us)

Want to know a good way to fail a test out in the field? Well, be like Emmett Fitz-Hume in Spies Like Us when he tried to trade his sister for his freedom when he encountered a group of ninjas. Brother of the Year material right here.

The Time Pierce Hawthorne Faked A Terminal Illness (Community)

Pierce Hawthorne took things to the next level in Community when he faked a terminal disease after having an overdose on a park bench. Instead of just seeking sympathy from his peers, the vindictive character uses the opportunity to enact psychological torture.

The Time Clark Griswold Flirted With The Sales Clerk (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)

Clark Griswold is a DOG in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, especially in the scene where he flirts (or at least attempts to flirt) with the underwear sales clerk in downtown Chicago. Forgetting he has kids, forgetting he’s married, forgetting his manners, this stressed-out “family man” looks and acts like that old Tex Avery cartoon about the wolf.

When He Uses His New Invisibility For Unsavory Actions (Memoirs Of An Invisible Man)

Though not one of the best John Carpenter movies , Memoirs of an Invisible Man is still a wild time. One of Chevy Chase’s least talked about roles, his take on company man Nick Halloway after being involved in a life-changing accident, is up there with the rest of his work. This is especially true when it comes to being a jerk after he uses his new powers to do some rather troublesome stuff.

The Whole 20,000 Christmas Lights Situation (National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation)

I know, I know, Christmas is pretty much Clark Griswold’s thing, and he likes to go all out. However, it’s kind of a jerk move to use 20,000 lights on your house for the holidays. The town had to go to auxiliary power, his neighbors were blinded, and the impact on birds had to be deadly.

Max Fiedler Uses Telekinesis To Win Back His Girl (Modern Problems)

Modern Problems is a Chevy Chase movie that doesn’t seem to come up in conversation all that often, which might be because of his unlikable Max Fiedler. After gaining telekinetic powers, Max uses his gift to do all kinds of things, like give a guy a nosebleed in an attempt to win back his girl.

When Mitch Carroll Tried To Abandon His Son After Being Arrested (Law & Order)

Mitch Carroll, Chevy Chase’s racist, anti-semantic, and incredibly famous character from Law & Order, was going to let his son go to prison after a brutal murder and attempt to wash his hands of the mess. Pretty much responsible for his son’s role in the homicide, Mitch would later be charged and convicted of proxy murder before being sent to the slammer.

Clark Griswold Sprays A Man Using The Bathroom (Vacation)

There’s a short scene in Vacation where Clark Griswold talks to Rusty about the family roadtrips being a mixed bag, but worth it in the end. What’s he doing while giving his adult son some fatherly advice? Oh, he’s spraying a man in the face with Lysol as the man tries to do his business.

Principal Harbert Dismisses The Idea Of Toni Morrison Being The Commencement Speaker (Orange County)

Chevy Chase’s Principal Harbert from Orange County is one of the comedian’s most distracted and uninterested characters of all time. However, he does give us some hilarious yet prickly moments throughout the early 2000s movie, like the time he totally dismissed the idea of Toni Morrison giving the commencement address.

The Time Pierce Hawthorne Refused To Admit He Didn’t Have Magical Powers (Community)

Pierce Hawthorne on Community is one of the meanest and most vile (yet hilarious) characters Chevy Chase has ever played, and he was always up to something. During an episode where he is pranked, Pierce takes things to the next level when he is tricked into thinking he has magical powers. That’s not bad on its own, but it gets awkward when the prickly character refuses to admit he in fact has no special abilities.

When Clark Griswold Destroyed Stonehenge (National Lampoon’s European Vacation)

Okay, Clark Griswold didn’t intend to destroy the iconic Stonehenge site in National Lampoon’s European Vacation, but that’s what happened when he backed into it. It’s not as severe as his other misgivings, but his lack of self-awareness makes him a jerk nonetheless.

The Time Pierce Hawthorne Wasn’t Invited To The D&D Game But Still Took It Over (Community)

On top of the whole “Fat Neil” situation, Pierce Hawthorne took his resentment to new levels on Community when he took over the Dungeons & Dragons game and inserted himself as an all-powerful villain. Talk about taking things too far, guy.