4 Lessons We Hope Dune Takes From IT And IT Chapter Two

The name of the game is balance, and ensuring that you’re not robbing Peter to pay Paul – which is to say hurting the potential of one movie to try and benefit the other. While it’s true that we’re not going to get a Dune: Chapter 2 unless Dune is successful, the sequel is going to suffer if the decision is made to jam the first film with as much of the good stuff as you possibly can, in turn taking away elements from which the second “half” would benefit. As of right now Denis Villeneuve and the other filmmakers behind the upcoming film are staying mum on the subject of the split point, be it the fall of House Atreides, or Paul’s rebirth as Muad'Dib, but we’re anticipating that the choice came with a larger plan. On that note…