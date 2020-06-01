Suicide Squad Almost Gave Joker An Incredibly Dark Scene

This is just one of a lot of big changes that we've heard about regarding David Ayer's Suicide Squad in recent weeks. It was clear from the outset that the film went through a lot of changes during production and that some of those changes created major shifts in story and tone. Initially, Ayer was pretty quiet about the situation, but more recently he's been much more open about the fact that the movie we saw was not the film that he had originally planned to make.