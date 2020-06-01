Suicide Squad Almost Gave Joker An Incredibly Dark Scene

Leave a Comment
Despite the name, most modern incarnations of Joker in DC Comics and associated media have been pretty grim. In fact, nobody would call Jared Leto's version of the character from Suicide Squad particularly jovial, and yet, the more we learn about David Ayer's original version of Suicide Squad the more we learn that his movie, and especially his Joker, were going to be even darker than they actually were in the released film.
The newest piece of information comes in regards to the character played briefly, in the theatrical cut, by Common. One fan asked director David Ayer if there was ever supposed to be more to the role played by the actor than we saw in the movie . As it turns out, there was. While Common's character, Monster T, was always going to die, it seems his manner of death was originally quite different.
It was something of a shock to see a name as big as Common appear in Suicide Squad and then disappear almost as quickly as he arrived. Monster T appears in one scene near the beginning of Suicide Squad where Joker taunts him for a while before apparently shooting him dead.
Of course, we never see Common die on screen, and that led one fan to wonder on Twitter if that meant maybe Common's character didn't really die and something more was meant to happen. David Ayer reveals on Twitter that the reason the scene was edited the way that it was, making the resolution unclear, and the reason we don't see Monster T die, is that in the original version the character actually kills himself after being intimidated into doing so by Joker.
This is just one of a lot of big changes that we've heard about regarding David Ayer's Suicide Squad in recent weeks. It was clear from the outset that the film went through a lot of changes during production and that some of those changes created major shifts in story and tone. Initially, Ayer was pretty quiet about the situation, but more recently he's been much more open about the fact that the movie we saw was not the film that he had originally planned to make.
A lot of people would like to see that movie, and the recent decision by Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max next year has seemingly given those people renewed energy. If getting that film released was possible, maybe doing something similar with Suicide Squad could also happen?
Whether or not we ever actually see it, it's difficult to argue that the original vision of Suicide Squad sounds very interesting. As with Justice League, it will be interesting to see just how the original vision compares to the one that we got.