Why Frozen II’s Josh Gad Thinks An Olaf Spinoff Film Doesn’t ‘Feel Earned’

Spin-offs are almost always in question when a franchise like Frozen makes as much of a splash as they have. With animated shorts, a sequel in Frozen II, and even the recently closed Broadway show helping extend the reach of Disney’s blockbuster franchise, an Olaf spin-off film felt like a prospect that could have naturally fit into that bushel of IP magic. But the voice behind that snowman, actor Josh Gad, feels that putting the spotlight on Olaf isn’t something worth melting over.