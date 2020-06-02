Brad Pitt Can't Catch A Break As Rumors Swirl About His Dating Life Again

Leave a Comment
Another day, another Brad Pitt dating rumor. This time reports have apparently attached the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor to The Voice’s Renee Bargh in the latest dating rumor related to the actor. It’s all based on a quote Renee Bargh made about feeling “butterflies” when Brad Pitt is around.
OK that sounds romantic. But really, when you look at the full quote, she more seems to be talking about a generally feeling that many people get when they are around major a-listers. She reportedly told New Idea:
I think there’s always butterflies when Brad Pitt is around ? I’m only human. I’m always a little nervous to speak to him; you feel his presence before you see him.
Yeah, that’s not exactly screaming “I’m dating the a-lister.” This isn’t the first time the tabloids have linked Renee Bargh to a notable Hollywood leading man, either. There was also speculation a short time ago that the Australian The Voice co-host was dating Tom Cruise. This was a rumor she later personally denied.
Next, she had a fun interview with Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards back in January and now there are rumors swirling she’s dating Brad Pitt too. The Voice co-host did share the semi-viral clip on social media in which Brad Pitt does wink at her, but she also has many other posts with varying celebrities and on varying red carpets on her social media as well.
Brad Pitt’s often connected to other celebrities now that he’s no longer with his former longtime partner Angelina Jolie. There were rumors – again – that he and Jennifer Aniston might be seeing each other after palling around after being reunited at this year’s SAG Awards. Then, there were rumors he and Arrested Development’s Alia Shawkat were seeing one another.
Things have been so wild that earlier this year Brad Pitt even joked he couldn’t bring his mom to the 2020 Golden Globes because then people would say he was dating her. It was a little awkward, but it basically made a point about the tabloids constantly connecting him with different women in Hollywood. You can see the relevant joke in the speech below (although amusingly Pitt also called out his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio as well).
The United States is still only open to varying degrees right now and most people are still practicing social distancing within their communities. Meanwhile, Renee Bargh is apparently in Australia right now in order to be a part of that country's version of The Voice. In short, even if sparks previously flew on the red carpet, it’s not looking as if there’s anything major to report right now.