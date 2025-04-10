Rumors Are Swirling That Ben Affleck Hanging Out With Ex Jennifer Garner Has Caused Some 'Third Wheel Trouble In Paradise

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that has made countless headlines was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, especially once JLo filed for divorce. And a new report claims that his relationship with ex Jennifer Garner is complicating her current relationship.

Bennifer's divorce finalized back in in January, with the former couple settling without battling in court. Shortly afterward, rumors began swirling about Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who is his ex wife and the mother of his children. Of course, chatter about their possible reunion has a big roadblock: she's already got a boyfriend, businessman John Miller. An insider who is allegedly close to the pair spoke to Radar about what's reportedly going on behind the scenes. They claim Affleck is causing some tension, sharing:

John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him. He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks.

Interesting. Affleck and Garner have been coparenting for years, and should presumably always be in each other's life. But if this report is to be believed, his presence might be the catalyst for strain in her current relationship.

The same anonymous source offered more context to the report that John Miller's alleged issues with Garner and Affleck's relationship. He apparently doesn't expect them to cut each other out, with the source claiming:

He's not asking her to boot him from her life completely, but he's sick and tired of being made to look like some sort of fool. Ben is always over at the house and usually stays for dinner, and he's there on every holiday of the year, too. No matter how hard Garner tries to distance herself from Affleck, he hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe.

Ouch. If one doesn't share that gum opinion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's continues relationship could be quite inspiring. Despite them breaking up back in 2015, the pair have continued to focus on their children and stay in each other's life. Garner also supported Affleck's sobriety journey post-breakup, so the connection certainly seems deep.

This report is only the latest rumor swirling around the two Daredevil stars. As previously mentioned, Affleck's divorce from JLo has brought the spotlight back on Jennifer Garner, as the public continues to be obsess with the personal lives of all three A-listers. This likely is going to continue for the foreseeable future, and smart money says the celebrities in question are used to the attention at this point. Career-wise, Garner, Affleck, and Lopez all have projects on the 2025 movie release list.