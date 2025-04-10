Rumors Are Swirling That Ben Affleck Hanging Out With Ex Jennifer Garner Has Caused Some 'Third Wheel Trouble In Paradise

News
By published

Here's the latest.

Garner looking stern and serious in Apple TV&#039;s &#039;The Last Thing He Told Me,&#039; Ben looking longingly in Hulu&#039;s &#039;Deep Water.&#039;
(Image credit: Apple TV+, HULU)

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that has made countless headlines was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, especially once JLo filed for divorce. And a new report claims that his relationship with ex Jennifer Garner is complicating her current relationship.

Bennifer's divorce finalized back in in January, with the former couple settling without battling in court. Shortly afterward, rumors began swirling about Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who is his ex wife and the mother of his children. Of course, chatter about their possible reunion has a big roadblock: she's already got a boyfriend, businessman John Miller. An insider who is allegedly close to the pair spoke to Radar about what's reportedly going on behind the scenes. They claim Affleck is causing some tension, sharing:

John has been so patient with the whole Ben situation, but it's really grating on him. He loves Jennifer and doesn't want to lose her, but there's only so long he can stand having a third wheel in this relationship before he cracks.

Interesting. Affleck and Garner have been coparenting for years, and should presumably always be in each other's life. But if this report is to be believed, his presence might be the catalyst for strain in her current relationship.

The same anonymous source offered more context to the report that John Miller's alleged issues with Garner and Affleck's relationship. He apparently doesn't expect them to cut each other out, with the source claiming:

He's not asking her to boot him from her life completely, but he's sick and tired of being made to look like some sort of fool. Ben is always over at the house and usually stays for dinner, and he's there on every holiday of the year, too. No matter how hard Garner tries to distance herself from Affleck, he hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe.

Ouch. If one doesn't share that gum opinion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's continues relationship could be quite inspiring. Despite them breaking up back in 2015, the pair have continued to focus on their children and stay in each other's life. Garner also supported Affleck's sobriety journey post-breakup, so the connection certainly seems deep.

This report is only the latest rumor swirling around the two Daredevil stars. As previously mentioned, Affleck's divorce from JLo has brought the spotlight back on Jennifer Garner, as the public continues to be obsess with the personal lives of all three A-listers. This likely is going to continue for the foreseeable future, and smart money says the celebrities in question are used to the attention at this point. Career-wise, Garner, Affleck, and Lopez all have projects on the 2025 movie release list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I've Read 7 Books About Filmmaking, And These Are The Ones That Helped Me Better Understand The Craft

I Just Found Out That Jenna Ortega Is Going To Be In A Movie With Glen Powell, And Her 'Top Secret' Tease Has My Attention

After American Idol Fans Complained About Lola Bonfiglio Auditioning With Wilson Phillips, Her Mom Carnie Wilson Shared Upset Reaction
See more latest
Most Popular
Wendy Wilson, Carnie Wilson, Lola Bonfiglio singing &quot;One More Day&quot; with Rob Bonfiglio playing the guitar.
After American Idol Fans Complained About Lola Bonfiglio Auditioning With Wilson Phillips, Her Mom Carnie Wilson Shared Upset Reaction
Reid Scott as Detective Riley Shaw in Law &amp; Order Season 24x17
Law And Order's Riley Didn't 'Fly Into A Rage' Like Reid Scott Expected, And I Love His Take On Season 24's 'Unsatisfying' Endings
One Piece&#039;s Chopper scowling in his human form
Netflix’s One Piece Just Showed Off One Of Its Monstrous Characters For Season 2, And It’s Getting Me More Excited For Chopper’s Introduction
Soyona Santos menacingly aims her laser pointer in Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.
'Saying Dinosaur Names Is No Joke.’ I Would Love Saying Atrociraptor Over And Over, But Jurassic World's Dichen Lachman Admits It Takes Some 'Homework'
From left to right, a cowboy, Harrison Ford as Jacob walking with his hands in his pockets, Darren Mann as Jack walking with his hands on his belt and another cowboy walking in 1923.
1923's Darren Mann Told Me The Story Behind The First Time He Met Harrison Ford, And Indiana Jones Is Involved
The Thing talking to a robot in The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Director Took Cues From An A+ Filmmaker For His MCU Flick, And Now I’m Even More Excited
Lecy Goranson&#039;s Becky in coat and Chicago Bears shirt in The Conners Season 7
The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talked Me Through Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
Jenna Ortega and Glen Powell in a side-by-side photo.
I Just Found Out That Jenna Ortega Is Going To Be In A Movie With Glen Powell, And Her 'Top Secret' Tease Has My Attention
Tiffany Derry on Top Chef.
Top Chef Alum Tiffany Derry Has An Enthusiastic Response After Gordan Ramsay Signed Her On For MasterChef: ''OMG It's Crazy'
Jared Leto in Requiem for a Dream.
Darren Aronofsky Doesn’t Mince Words While Describing His ‘Hate’ For Method Actors Years After Working With Jared Leto