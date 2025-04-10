Rumors Are Swirling That Ben Affleck Hanging Out With Ex Jennifer Garner Has Caused Some 'Third Wheel Trouble In Paradise
Here's the latest.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that has made countless headlines was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, especially once JLo filed for divorce. And a new report claims that his relationship with ex Jennifer Garner is complicating her current relationship.
Bennifer's divorce finalized back in in January, with the former couple settling without battling in court. Shortly afterward, rumors began swirling about Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who is his ex wife and the mother of his children. Of course, chatter about their possible reunion has a big roadblock: she's already got a boyfriend, businessman John Miller. An insider who is allegedly close to the pair spoke to Radar about what's reportedly going on behind the scenes. They claim Affleck is causing some tension, sharing:
Interesting. Affleck and Garner have been coparenting for years, and should presumably always be in each other's life. But if this report is to be believed, his presence might be the catalyst for strain in her current relationship.
The same anonymous source offered more context to the report that John Miller's alleged issues with Garner and Affleck's relationship. He apparently doesn't expect them to cut each other out, with the source claiming:
Ouch. If one doesn't share that gum opinion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's continues relationship could be quite inspiring. Despite them breaking up back in 2015, the pair have continued to focus on their children and stay in each other's life. Garner also supported Affleck's sobriety journey post-breakup, so the connection certainly seems deep.
This report is only the latest rumor swirling around the two Daredevil stars. As previously mentioned, Affleck's divorce from JLo has brought the spotlight back on Jennifer Garner, as the public continues to be obsess with the personal lives of all three A-listers. This likely is going to continue for the foreseeable future, and smart money says the celebrities in question are used to the attention at this point. Career-wise, Garner, Affleck, and Lopez all have projects on the 2025 movie release list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I've Read 7 Books About Filmmaking, And These Are The Ones That Helped Me Better Understand The Craft
I Just Found Out That Jenna Ortega Is Going To Be In A Movie With Glen Powell, And Her 'Top Secret' Tease Has My Attention