Insider Drops Claims About What Ben Affleck Wants In A Partner Following His Divorce From JLo

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter pair broke the internet when they reunited and got married in Vegas, but lately all the headlines have been about their break-up. And an alleged insider close to the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed what he might be looking for in his next romantic partner.

JLo filed for divorce back in August, and the pair of A-listers were able to land on an agreement without actually facing off in court. Lopez and Affleck's divorce is finalized, and an anonymous insider spoke to inTouch about what the latter is reportedly looking for in a future romance. As they put it:

She must be independent, strong in her convictions and understand that Ben’s sobriety has to come first. Someone sober would be ideal, but it’s not a priority.

Those fans who have been following the Good Will Hunting icon's personal life over the years might no be surprised by this alleged perspective. Affleck has been public about his substance abuse issues, so it makes sense that his sobriety would need to be an ongoing priority in whatever future relationship comes down the line.

Some might argue that the description from this alleged insider sounds a lot like JLo. She's obviously strong and successful pop star, and also reportedly doesn't drink. Alas, their relationship has come to an end. The same anonymous insider spoke abut how Affleck is feeling about his romantic prospects, saying:

He’s hopeful. He really does want lasting love.

Don't we all? Sometimes celebrities really are just like us... even if their breakups are way more public than we can imagine. And smart money says Bennifer will go viral whenever they start actually dating someone else.

The internet exploded when Affleck and Lopez got back together, especially given just how viral their first relationship was. They ended up getting married and blending families, but unfortunately have since split up. But now that their kids are close, they have reportedly continued to coparent in order to support this relationships.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The discourse surrounding that former relationship continues online, and there's non-stop chatter about what might be going on behind the scenes. That includes rumors that Affleck and Jennifer Garner might be getting closer again. Although considering how many claims are swirling online, it's hard to make sense of what is true and what isn't.

As the chatter about their personal lives continues on, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue keeping busy with their thriving careers. They both have projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond, so it's clear that the chatter about their personal lives hasn't negatively affected their careers.