10 Wild Movies You Should Check Out On Amazon Prime

The following article has been sponsored by Dust Nuggets, which was just released on Amazon.

You can't always watch the same kinds of movies over and over again. Sometimes you need to break out of your comfort zone and get a little weird. Fortunately, Amazon Prime goes a lot deeper than the standard offerings most people have seen before. If you look hard enough, there are some pretty unusual and even daring films available on the streaming service. But where do you even start?

As luck would have it, we’ve partnered with the folks behind the film Dust Nuggets to suggest some titles that would fill that bill perfectly. The experimental comedy from director Andrew Pochan and writer Sue Lange was released on Amazon at the end of last month, and as you’ll read below, it’s pretty nuts. It’s a truly wild ride that's available on Prime. We suggest you check it out here. Beyond that, we also recommend you consider these other complicated and stimulating titles. There's a ton of good stuff here, and if you're in the right mood, you won't regret it.