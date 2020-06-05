The Snyder Cut And 4 Other Major Ways Online Fandoms Affected Hollywood

Eventually, both parties reached an agreement, and it's hard not to see how fans played a part in that. Screenwriter David Koepp noted how weird it was fans were siding with Disney over Sony in the matter, and there were plenty of people sounding off with their opinions on how big a mistake this was for both sides. Ultimately, Tom Holland got a lion's share of the credit for bringing both back to the table, but I don't think it's a stretch to say the fan response was just as important to Sony and Disney this time around.