Cate Blanchett Dealt With A Chainsaw Injury To The Head, But Says It Wasn’t A Big Deal

Leave a Comment
Cate Blanchett has shown us all just how strong she is in countless movie roles over the years, but I'm not sure anybody would have expected the Academy Award winning actress was capable of facing down a chainsaw and coming out on top. And yet, it appears that's exactly what happened to Blanchett recently while in quarantine.
Appearing on a recent episode of A Podcast Of One's Own, Cate Blanchett was asked how she was handling quarantine and she revealed that just the day before, she acquired a minor chainsaw injury. While the phrase "minor chainsaw injury" sound like a contradiction, the actress assured the host that she was totally fine, and literally only came out of things with a scratch. According to Blanchett...
I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday which sounds very, very exciting but it wasn't. Apart from the little nick to my head, we're fine.
Cate Blanchett doesn't explain exactly what she was doing with a chainsaw that resulted in the "little nick." Of course, it seems likely that what apparently wasn't a very serious injury very easily could have been. The story of what happened might not be all that exciting but it probably felt that way at the time.
Along with most everybody else, the COVID-19 situation has had a drastic impact on Cate Blanchett's life. The actress says she was already planning to take the year off, so she's not missing out on work like so many are with productions shutdown, but she's now found herself acting as Kindergarten teacher to her five-year-old, and apparently also doing work outside with chainsaws.
I mean, if we had to all place bets on who would win in a battle between Cate Blanchett and a chainsaw, I'm sure a not insignificant number would put their money on the actress. She seems like the sort who would figure out how to survive with all of her limbs attached. She was Galadriel and Hela after all.
While the future of film production is still largely a question mark, we know that at some point down the road we'll see Cate Blanchett in another powerful role playing a woman who can probably fight a chainsaw and live. She's signed on to the role of Lilith in the movie based on the Borderlands video game series set to be directed by Eli Roth.
I'm certainly glad that Cate Blanchett wasn't more seriously injured by her chainsaw adventure. And it does seem like the actress at least understands how badly things could have gone. In response to the host telling her to be careful with chainsaws as to not injure her very famous head, Blanchett responded...
I know I want to keep it on my shoulders!
With many parts of the world now slowly going back to work, you can almost certainly hire people to do this sort of work for you Cate.