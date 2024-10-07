New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 7 - 13)

October rolls on, and with it, we get closer to Halloween. That means even more spooky content is coming to all the best streaming services. But don’t worry, if horror isn’t your bag, there’s still a lot more coming this week that will make your various streaming subscriptions worthwhile.

Video game fans with a Netflix subscription will want to be sure to check out what’s new on Netflix, while fans of The Simpsons will be getting something extra special for Halloween if they have a Disney+ subscription. Here’s a look at some of the interesting-looking new content streaming this week.

New TV

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft - October 10 (Netflix)

Lara Croft has become one of the most popular video game protagonists ever, which explains why the character is being adapted for the screen by two different streaming platforms. While a live-action Tomb Raider series is currently in development at Prime Video, this week Netflix debuts an animated series with the iconic heroine voiced by the amazing Hayley Atwell.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, A New Short from The Simpsons - October 11 (Disney+)

The Simpsons and Halloween go hand in hand, and fans will get a bit of extra fun this year. While the newest entry in the Treehouse of Horror series won’t arrive until November, a new animated short for those with a Disney+ subscription, The Most Wonderful Time of Year, will see Sideshow Bob teaming up with Disney Villains. It sounds like a hilarious match which should make for some Halloween fun.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Disclaimer* - October 11 (Apple TV+)

Cate Blanchett may have flopped at the box office recently with the ill-fated Borderlands movie, but she’ll be back to doing what she does best with Disclaimer*. Blanchett plays a well-respected journalist who receives a copy of a new book that reveals a secret in her life she kept hidden for years. The series is written and directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón.

New Movies

(Image credit: Max)

Caddo Lake - October 10 (Max)

The Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien stars in Caddo Lake a new supernatural thriller that follows a family’s search for a missing eight-year-old girl. The disappearance triggers a family’s past trauma. Based on the look of the trailer, and the fact that the film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, it appears there may be some supernatural forces at work here.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Mr. Crocket - October 11 (Hulu)

There’s something inherently creepy about a lot of children’s television. Maybe why Mr. Crocket looks so wrong. Originally a short film released by Hulu, now your Hulu subscription will give you access to a feature-length version of the story about a children’s TV host who comes out of a haunted VHS tape to steal children.

This week will also bring a new episode of Agatha All Along as well as big finale episodes on Apple TV+ for the newest season of Slow Horses as well Bad Monkey starring Vince Vaughn.