George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are 'Cooking Up' Another Ocean's Movie, And I Had To Ask Cate Blanchett About Returning

This past weekend, Cate Blanchett had her latest movie, Black Bag, hit theaters, which has been getting good buzz from critics . The movie had the Oscar winner re-teaming with director Steven Soderbergh, who famously made the original Ocean’s trilogy in the early '00s before serving as a producer on Ocean’s 8. So when I talked to Blanchett, of course I had to ask the actress if she'd talked to him about coming back to the franchise.

Ocean’s 14 has been rumored for years , most recently with Variety reporting in January that Bullet Train director David Leitch is in talks to helm the sequel (after Conclave ’s Edward Berger was previously reportedly in the mix ). Here’s what Blanchett had to say when I asked her about the future:

Oh, look, I'm always in Steven [Soderbergh]'s ear to the point of almost being like a stalker. So, you know, I’d do anything with him anytime he knows that, but often I need to express it publicly so he doesn't think I'm joking. I know George and Brad are cooking up another one, but I think Steven's probably – he loved making those movies and, you know, they're iconic films [and] tangentially I was involved in a version of that. So, I mean, but I think he's constantly moving on. Steven's never repeating himself.

Cate Blanchett has worked with Steven Soderbergh a few times over the years, starting with her starring role in his 2006 war drama The Good German. During our interview, Blanchett shared that she’s always up to work with the filmmaker, but in the case of both of them and Ocean’s, the filmmaker is likely stepping back this time around. That being said, she did mention that George Clooney and Brad Pitt are more likely fronting the next installment rather than a sequel to Ocean’s 8 coming along.

In the recent report about Ocean’s 14, it was shared that George Clooney’s production company Smokehouse was developing the feature with both Clooney and Pitt expected to return. But will the whole gang from the original be back too? Over the summer, Matt Damon shared he was “open” to returning to the franchise , but it would depend if the whole gang might get back together.

$44.99 at Amazon As we wait for George Clooney and Brad Pitt to return to the Ocean's franchise with another film, you can check out the trilogy with this 4K UHD set. The Ocean's Trilogy (or Ocean's Eight) are currently not streaming on any services, so this is the perfect way to make the movies yours.

Sadly, since the last Ocean’s movie with Clooney and Pitt came out, two of the original Eleven have died: Bernie Mac back in 2008 and Carl Reiner in 2020. In order to keep the number right, I could see perhaps the new movie involving a few of the members of Ocean’s 8, especially if they can’t get all the cast from the original movie. I’d certainly love to see Blanchett in the mix.

As you might recall, Ocean’s 8 connected with Ocean’s 11 because Sandra Bullock’s Debbie was the sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean. How cool would it be to see them blending teams? I’m just imagining all the great one-liners that could be added to the Ocean’s franchise . While I continue to think about how Ocean’s could continue, you can see Cate Blanchett play a spy in Black Bag, now in theaters.