‘You Are Not A Fornicator.’ Cate Blanchett Was Told Her Shoe Choices Were Putting Out Bad Sexy Time Vibes, And Apparently A Lot Of Us Are In The Same Boat

Cate Blanchett’s fashion game has always been stellar. She's rocked some iconic accessories, including that back necklace she wore at the premiere of Disclaimer and has revolutionized the art of rewearing looks in a stunning way. I’m also obsessed with her street style, which often combines chic, high-end pieces and more casual fare. One of her signature casual pieces is her white sneakers but, apparently, Blanchett might be ditching the trainers after being told they were sending an unexpected message.

The Tár actress was recently a guest on Matt Rodgers and Bowen Yang’s buzzy pop culture podcast, Las Culturistas. The trio chatted about a number of topics, like Blanchett’s new movie from Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag, and some of her fashion choices. The movie star has been known to rock a white sneaker from time to time, but it would seem (as she explained via Instagram) that such footwear suggests a person isn't having that much sex:

I was told today while I was wearing white sneakers that if you wear white sneakers, it means you’re not getting any. You are not a fornicator, and I just went, ‘Hang on a minute. I’m a huge fornicator!’ And I’ve been sending out really bad signals for quite a long time.

This is absolutely absurd, and the podcast hosts seemed to think so as well. I thought white sneakers were just a comfortable way to dress down a look. They're also convenient, considering they go with almost everything. If this is the case, I think a lot of people are in the same boat, as White Air Force Ones have infiltrated their way onto college campuses and New York City subways for years. They are also admittedly a staple piece in my own wardrobe so, if this is true, I’ve also been unknowingly sending out a vibe.

It’s hard to figure out where this theory came from. The only thing I can possibly think of is that it has to do with the fashion staple being tired. The shoes are incredibly trendy and, after so many years of being in style, maybe the chunky white shoe is becoming lazy and more of a sign of unoriginality. The idea of them being a “boring” choice, could’ve led to the narrative that they are unsexy, and are thus, anti-sex. It’s a bit of a stretch, but maybe this is what it'll take to encourage me, and many other people, to experiment with their shoe game. (Or maybe critics will just have to pull my Air Force Ones out of my cold dead hands.)

While I like the idea that Cate Blanchett is open to experimenting more with her style after receiving this note, I hope she doesn’t ditch the white sneaker completely. There’s a place for elevated red carpet shoes but also for a casual choice as well. She looked impossibly cool at the 76th Venice Film Festival when she showed up in an all-white linen suit and box-fresh white trainers.

I also absolutely loved when the Oscar winner rocked a flatter white sneaker in 2015 while out and about in Australia. I don’t think anyone thinks Blanchett is sending out a sexless vibe with these looks, and I hope we can all find a way to evolve the traditional white sneaker without completely leaving them behind.

When she isn’t reassessing her own sense of style, Cate Blanchett is starring in incredible movies. At present, you can see her in Black Bag, which is playing in theaters nationwide. You can also see her alongside Adam Driver in the film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother, which is also set to hit the big screen later this year. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas in the near future, make sure to consult the 2025 movie schedule.