Another DC Villain Allegedly Almost Got A Joker-Style Standalone Film

So reports Heroic Hollywood, who states in a video that we will post below that the DC villain of Bane was considered for a Joker-type standalone film. Such a drama would allow a director to possibly explore the complicated sides of the criminal mastermind in ways he hasn’t been seen before. The site doesn’t have that much to go on, stating that there was going to be an attempt to pitch a Bane movie, but stopping short of giving away WHO was going to pitch it, or how far along into their own development we might have been.