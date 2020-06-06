Not Quite 007: Breaking Down All The Non-EON James Bond Movies

The Bad Parts Of Casino Royale '67

By time you reach the end of Casino Royale ’67, you’re either on board with a gigantic, unfocused set-piece pitting secret agents against extras from a Western, or you’re not. And even if you’re in on the gag, this comes at the expense of a wildly sloppy story that saw six directors and numerous writers try to salvage the mess that was made. The stories surrounding this movie can, and should, be told another day; but the short, short version of why this production was so bad is because the behind the scenes troubles were so great, they overruled any chance of a cohesive story.