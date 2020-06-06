Fantastic Four Director Recalls Efforts To Cast A Black Actress For Sue Storm

By speaking openly about his own experience with Fantastic Four, Josh Trank has showcased just one example of a time in which Hollywood shied away from casting a person of color in a prominent role. Studios like Disney and filmmakers like J.J. Abrams have used social media to affirm their commitment to racial justice and equality. Other brands and celebrities have spoken out and donated money to organizations devoted to effecting long-lasting changes. These statements - both verbal and financial - are an important step, but it’s currently unclear whether that commitment will extend to the people they put both in front of and behind the cameras in their future projects.