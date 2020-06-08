Another Disney Theme Park Might Be Reopening Sooner Than We Thought

Leave a Comment
Disney has theme parks in six different major cities around the world, and currently, only one of them is open for business. Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney park to close, and it became the first to reopen. The only other park that even has an official reopening date is Walt Disney World in Florida, which is set to reopen in mid-July. The other parks around the world have not even hinted at when they might reopen, but it looks like another park, Hong Kong Disneyland, might be planning to reopen after all, and it might happen very soon.
Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to close, just a day after Shanghai did, but Shanghai reopened without a peep from Hong Kong as to when it might welcome guests again. However, another major Hong Kong theme park, Ocean Park, is set to open its doors on June 13, and Deadline is reporting that Hong Kong Disneyland won't be too far behind, so the second Disney park could be opening up in the next couple of weeks.
There have been indications over the last few weeks that Hong Kong Disneyland might be starting to stir, but nothing official has been announced. However, as the smallest Disney park in the world, Hong Kong would therefore potentially have the fastest turn around to reopening once the decision is made to do so. One of the reasons that Walt Disney World set its reopening date fort six weeks in the future was simply because, due to its size, that sort of lead time would be necessary.
If one theme park is going to be open in just a few days, it would be quite surprising that another would remain closed. It seems quite likely that Hong Kong Disneyland will actually become the second park to reopen as odds are it will be ready to do so before Walt Disney World opens next month.
At far as the other three Disney Parks locations, we just don't know. Disneyland will be able to reopen during the next phase of business reopenings in California, and while the state's governor has indicated that will happen sooner rather than later, no specific date has been given on that yet. For Paris and Tokyo, we know a bit less. Paris recently updated its information to hint at reopening soon, but without giving a specific date. Tokyo Disneyland hasn't even given an indication that it is working toward reopening, indicating it may be the last Disney park to reopen.
Reopening certainly isn't the end of things. All parks are going to be reopening to limited capacity and requiring things like face coverings, proving that it's still going to be awhile before the parks achieve something resembling normal.