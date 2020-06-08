Another Disney Theme Park Might Be Reopening Sooner Than We Thought

Disney has theme parks in six different major cities around the world, and currently, only one of them is open for business. Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney park to close, and it became the first to reopen. The only other park that even has an official reopening date is Walt Disney World in Florida, which is set to reopen in mid-July. The other parks around the world have not even hinted at when they might reopen, but it looks like another park, Hong Kong Disneyland, might be planning to reopen after all, and it might happen very soon.