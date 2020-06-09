No Time To Die Rumor Teases A Wild Change For James Bond

If things had gone according to plan we would have already seen the newest James Bond movie and we'd probably already be knee deep in a fresh conversation about who would be taking over the role now that Daniel Craig was officially done with it. And yet, things rarely go to plan. No Time to Die delayed its release even before theaters in North America were closed and that has meant we have to wait until November to see what the film has in store for us. And according to a new rumor it has something huge in store for James Bond. Bond may be a dad.