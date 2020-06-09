No Time To Die Rumor Teases A Wild Change For James Bond

Leave a Comment
If things had gone according to plan we would have already seen the newest James Bond movie and we'd probably already be knee deep in a fresh conversation about who would be taking over the role now that Daniel Craig was officially done with it. And yet, things rarely go to plan. No Time to Die delayed its release even before theaters in North America were closed and that has meant we have to wait until November to see what the film has in store for us. And according to a new rumor it has something huge in store for James Bond. Bond may be a dad.
In what will be a massive shift for the iconic character if it turns out to be true, the Daily Mail is reporting that when No Time to Die opens James Bond will have a five-year-old daughter with Dr Madeleine Swann, Bond's love interest from Spectre, played by Lea Seydoux. While previous reports have told us that No Time to Die would open with James Bond retired and living with Swann in Jamaica, this is the first we've heard the duo is not alone. The paper cites unnamed sources as confirming this rumor, as well as a call sheet which reportedly makes references to a child character in the film named Mathilde.
On the one hand, this is a pretty big addition to the cast if its true. James Bond has settled down before in the films, however briefly, but we've never seen the super spy with an actual family. A kid would certainly add a wrinkle to the plot. We see from the No Time to Die trailers that something comes between Bond and Swann, it's implied she's keeping secrets from Bond, but all that is going to be that much more awkward if the two have a child.
And then, there's the question of the future of James Bond. Before Daniel Craig took on the role, the previous Bonds basically picked up where the one before had left off. If Daniel Craig's Bond has a child at the end of No time to Die, does that mean the next James Bond will also have to deal with having a child?
Of course, that assumes any of this is accurate. The Daily Mail isn't exactly the most reliable source, especially when it comes to James Bond news, so it's possible that all of this isn't accurate, or at least that the various pieces of rumor add up to something slightly different. But who knows? Really anything is possible and while James Bond having a kid seems unlikely, it certainly isn't impossible. We'll find out when No Time to Die hits theaters in November.