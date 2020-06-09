Godzilla Vs. Kong Prequel Features The Return Of Another Familiar Face

We first met Houston Brooks when he was played by Corey Hawkins in Kong: Skull Island. Hawkins is a seismologist who is recruited by Monarch to track down the massive ape on the mysterious island. At the end of that movie, he is shown the truth and the history of the titan creatures like Godzilla. Dr. Brooks returned in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, though even if you saw that movie (and not enough people did) you might have missed that fact. He was played by Joe Morton, but the movie never makes clear that the character is the same man, just many years in the future.