Another Downton Abbey Star Wants To Come Back For The Sequel

Before the world could even claim that a Downton Abbey movie would exist, there was a crucial, persistent air of fans and talent hyping up why such a thing should happen. Sure enough, 2019 saw everyone’s wishes granted, as Downton Abbey: The Movie finally arrived and made a killing. Naturally, the sequel buzz has been moving along rather steadily, and franchise newcomer/Harry Potter alum Imelda Staunton is keen on getting those wheels turning.