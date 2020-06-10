Petition Asks Disney Parks To Re-Theme Splash Mountain, And It Has The Perfect Candidate

The killing of George Floyd last month in Minnesota sparked protests around the country and around the world. It's caused Americans of all colors to seriously consider the way that we all deal with race. That serious introspection has even stretched to the world of theme parks. Splash Mountain, the flume ride at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland, is one of the parks' most popular attractions, but it's also always been a somewhat controversial one due to the decision to theme the ride after Song of the South, a film that deals with racial relationships in the Reconstruction era in a very Disney way. Now, a petition has been created to ask Disney Parks to re-theme the attraction and to specifically re-theme it after The Princess and the Frog.